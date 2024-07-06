Congratulations pour in for Pezeshkian's election victory

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

The following is the list of heads of states who congratulated the Iranian president-elect on winning the election:

The senior officials of Saudi Arabia congratulated the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the new president of Iran.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian over his victory in Iran's snap presidential election.

"We wish good health and happiness for Mr. Pezeshkian, and we wish more and more progress for the brotherly nation of Iran," Saudi king wrote.

"We are eager to continue the development of relations between the two countries and our brother nation and to continue coordination in order to promote regional and international security and peace," he added.

"We emphasize our desire to develop and deepen relations between the two countries," Bin Salman said.

Russian President Vladimir congratulated Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian over his victory in Iran's snap presidential election.

Putin noted that the relations between Russia and Iran are friendly and based on good neighborliness, both sides coordinate their efforts on important issues.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad congratulated Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian for winning runoff vote on Friday.

In this message, the president of Syria congratulated the nation and the government of Iran on the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the new president of Iran and wished him success and prosperity.

"We will work together to strengthen strategic relations between the two countries and open new promising horizons for cooperation between the two countries," Assad said.

"Resistance will be the common path that we will take to defend the dignity and interests of the nations of the two countries," he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated reformist Masoud Pezeshkian for his win in Iran's presidential runoff election, state media reported.

"I am willing to work with the President to lead the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership towards deeper advancement," state news agency Xinhua reported Xi as saying.

Iraqi president felicitated Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential election runoff.

In his message, Abdul Latif Rashid congratulated the successful presidential election in Iran and election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished evermore success for him in his new post.

In his message, Latif expressed hope that his country is interested in strengthening bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad in line with securing interests of the two neighboring states.

Pakistani President, Pakistani Prime Minister and Parliment Speaker congratulated Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian over his victory in Iran's snap presidential election.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan have brotherly relations and we hope that our relations will become stronger during your presidency, Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan wrote in his message.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Sadiq also said that the election of Pezeshkian is a manifestation of the Iranian people's strong trust in him.

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement expressed hope that Pezeshkian will help to solve the differences in the region and the world.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of Iran.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on X, formerly Twitter, "Congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of Iran. I wish him success in his role and look forward to working together to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Iran for the benefit of our two nations and peoples," Aletihad reported.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian for winning runoff vote on Friday.

"Relations with the brother country of the Islamic Republic of Iran are of special importance for the government and people of the Republic of Armenia, which has been continuously developing since the declaration of independence of Armenia," Pashinyan said.

"Continuous deepening of warm relations between Armenia and Iran in the field of bilateral cooperation and stability and prosperity of the region is of particular importance," Pashinyan added.

"I am confident that with the joint efforts of our governments, the agreements reached between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be implemented and we will jointly implement a number of new programs for the welfare of the friendly people of Armenia and Iran,"

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon wished success to Iran’s President-elect Pezeshkian and invited him to visit his country.

In a congratulatory message addressed to the president-elect of Iran, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić wrote that Pezeshkian's presidency "brings prosperity to Iran.

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has also congratulated Pezeshkian on the election.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani congratulated the victory of Masoud Pezeshkian in Iran's presidential elections runoff.

This item is being updated...

MNA/