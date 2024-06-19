  1. Technology
Iran approves general articles of AI Document

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution approved the general articles of the Artificial Intelligence Document.

The general articles of the document of the founding of the national organization and the strategic council for artificial intelligence were approved at the meeting of the  Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution on Wednesday.

In the national artificial intelligence document, it was included that Iran would be among the top 10 countries in the world in this field within 10 years.

Based on this, the National Organization of Artificial Intelligence of Iran would be established as an independent organization under the supervision of the President.

