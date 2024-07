Local media outlets reported that a car exploded near the Miran City project in Sulaymaniyah, seriously injuring 2 people who were affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, known as PKK.

Saman Nader, a spokesman for the fire brigades in Sulaimaniyah, said the explosion resulted in 2 people seriously injured and their health condition is unstable.

According to the reports, the driver's arms were amputated and he is currently undergoing treatment at the city hospital.

