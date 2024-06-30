Gaza suffers as Israeli airstrikes kill 40 Palestinians

The Gaza Strip endured a devastating day as Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 40 Palestinians, with intense bombing campaigns hitting residential areas and designated safe zones.

In the southwest, tanks targeted displaced civilians in designated safe zones. Additionally, ground operations in the al-Mawasi neighborhood resulted in widespread destruction and casualties.

Israeli forces continued targeting residential neighborhoods and attacking civilians, stating they are pursuing remaining battalions of Palestinian fighters.

Families in these areas endured intense bombing campaigns, with dozens of Palestinians killed.

In retaliation, Palestinian resistance groups reported trapping and ambushing Israeli troops with explosive devices and anti-tank missiles.

Al Jazeera Arabic reported an Israeli air raid on the Daraj neighborhood in northern Gaza City and artillery attacks on southern Rafah.

Earlier in the night, there were two Israeli air attacks on the southern city of Khan Younis.

The number of casualties was not immediately clear.

The Israeli military plans to continue operating in Gaza as long as “no other international entity is found” to administer the Strip, a process expected to take “many months,” according to Israel’s Kann broadcaster.

The news outlet cited an unnamed military source in its report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly promised to continue the Gaza war until Hamas is defeated and removed from power, but his government has yet to achieve any goals in Gaza, other than killing at least 37,834 people and injuring 86,858 others in a genocidal war since October 7.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported receiving accounts of “widespread massacres” by Israeli forces in the Shujayea and Jdaida neighborhoods in Gaza City.

“Our field team is receiving reports of dozens, possibly hundreds, of victims being executed on the spot or having their shelters bombed,” wrote Ramy Abdul, the chairman of the Geneva-based group, in a post on X.

Earlier, the UN reported that at least 60,000 people had been displaced from Shujayea as the Israeli military announced intensified operations there.