'Israel's deliberate crimes against Gaza hospitals continue'

The Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation is "forcibly evacuating the European Hospital east of Khan Younis and taking it out of service."

The statement said Israel is creating "a humanitarian disaster that deepens the health crisis in the Gaza Strip to an unprecedented level and threatens the lives of thousands of patients and injured."

The Israeli occupation army has issued orders to force "the European Hospital and hundreds of medical staff east of Khan Younis (in the south of the Gaza Strip) to evacuate and leave the hospital," according to the statement.

The Government Media Office said Israel's action "constitutes a humanitarian disaster that deepens the health crisis in the Gaza Strip to an unprecedented level, threatening the lives of thousands of injured and patients."

"With this new crime, the deliberate and intentional crimes of the 'Israeli' occupation against hospitals continue according to a premeditated plan and intention aimed at creating a humanitarian and health crisis in the Gaza Strip," the statement said.

"The occupation has taken 34 hospitals out of service, the latest being the European Hospital, to deepen the humanitarian and health crisis, significantly increasing the pressure on the remaining medical staff and health centers, especially on Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central governorate, which is the only one left providing health services with doubled numbers of patients and injured inside," it added.

The Gaza government condemned "this ongoing crime in full view... of the entire world, taking the European Hospital out of health service without any action to stop this massacre against this medical facility."

"We affirm that the international community's failure to take a strong and decisive stance against the invasion of hospitals, taking them out of service, and targeting them with bombing and rockets has encouraged the occupation to continue its crimes against the health sector," the statement noted.

The Gaza government said it holds "the Israeli occupation and the American administration, as a partner in this aggression," and added that the international community is "fully responsible for the continuation of these massacres and crimes against the health sector, hospitals, medical staff, the injured, and the patients."

In the end, the government demanded "the immediate and urgent intervention of the international community and all international and UN organizations to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop the genocide and stop targeting hospitals and taking them out of service."

The Gaza Health Ministry has already warned its hospitals are facing shutdown.

Health facilities across the Palestinian territory are ceasing to operate due to "depletion of fuel required for operating generators, which Israel restricts from entering Gaza," according to the Health Ministry.

AMK/PressTV