Palestinian Resistance certain to achieve 'definite' victory

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with family members of some of the Palestinians, who had been martyred as a result of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

He said, “Be certain that you will change the course of the regional and global history.”

Hajizadeh vowed that the Islamic Republic would continue to spare no effort to support the Resistance.

Hajizadeh also pointed to the Israeli regime’s October-present genocidal war against the coastal sliver, asserting how “poignant” it was for both the officials and the people inside the Islamic Republic to bear witness to such atrocities.

The commander also said Iran is capable of taking fresh direct military action against the Israeli regime.

“We are hopeful of the arrival of the opportunity for [conducting] Operation True Promise 2," Hajizadeh stated.

In a multi-pronged attack, dubbed Operation True Promise, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at the occupied territories late on April 13 in response to deadly aggression by the Israeli regime against the Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital earlier that month.

The Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus had killed two commanders of the Quds Force of the IRGC, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.

AMK/PressTV