Iran wins 2024 Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships

The 2024 WT World Cup Team Championships was held in Chuncheon, South Korea, with the participation of 5 teams.

In the semi-final round, the Iranian team won in two rounds against the Ivory Coast team, and then in the final match against the South Korean team, it won in two rounds and became the champion.

The Iranian women's team also participated in these competitions and will face the host South Korea tomorrow in their first match.

The World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series is held in Chuncheon on July 1-3. It is followed by two more World Taekwondo events scheduled for July 4 and 5, taking place in the same city.

Around 200 athletes from 40 countries are taking part in the three events.

