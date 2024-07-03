Iran mixed gender wins silver at 2024 World Cup Team C'ships

Mixed gender teams comprised of two male athletes with a combined weight up to 160kg and two female athletes with a combined weight up to 135kg, and the six competing nations delivered a closely-fought competition at the Air Dome at Song-Am Sports Town, Tehran Times reported.

China edged out Iran in the final, earning $10,000 in prize money and denying their opponents a World Cup Team Championships Series treble after their successes in the male and female events.

China had beaten Morocco and India earlier in the day, while Iran – who took $7,000 in prize money – won their semi-final against the hosts Korea.

Korea had won their first match against Côte d'Ivoire, and defeated India to earn the bronze medal and $5,000 in prize money.

A total of 69 athletes from the six countries competed across the three days of the World Cup Team Championships Series, but it is just the start of an exciting week of events in Chuncheon.

