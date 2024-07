Following the 2024 Asian Championships and the Ankara Open Taekwondo Tournament, the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) released the latest rankings.

Iranian women athletes Nahid Kiani (-57 kg) ranked second, and Mobina Nematzadeh (-49 kg) placed tenth.

In the men's category, Iranian athletes Mehdi Haj-Mousaei (-58 kg) and Mehran Barkhourdari (-80 kg) are ranked sixth and ninth, respectively.

