Expanding ties with Baku to deepen Iran neighborliness policy

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on a post on his X account on Thursday where he wrote about his meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic Samir Sharifov. He described the meeting as fruitful and constructive.

Meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart to open two joint projects was the last measure taken by late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to develop foreign policy, Bagheri Kani wrote.

Tehran and Baku can deepen cooperation as the two enjoy many commonalities, he added.

President Raeisi and his companions including his foreign minister Amir-Abdollahian were martyred after the May 19 helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

MNA