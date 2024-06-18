Pezeshkian campaign in Tehran

  1. Photo
TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – One of the six candidates in the 14th presidential election, Masoud Pezeshkian attended a gathering in Tehran on Tuesday as part of his campaign.

