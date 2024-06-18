Iran exports medicinal, pharmaceutical products to 50 states

“Iranian raw materials and pharmaceutical products are exported by nearly 100 companies to about 50 destinations,” Asef Mahdavi, secretary of the IFDA’s export policymaking council, announced.

Iranian companies have the capacity to produce medicines several times more than meeting domestic needs, he added.

Mahdavi also noted that the export of medical equipment grew by 300 percent in the first four months of this year.

Earlier, IFDA Head Heidar Mohammadi said that Iran’s pharmaceutical market is worth 106 trillion tomans (over $2 billion), adding that 99 percent of drugs used in the country are produced domestically.

Over the past years, Iran has made great strides in the medical sector despite illegal Western sanctions.

It has become self-reliant in producing medicines and health equipment and increased sales to many countries.

MNA/PressTV