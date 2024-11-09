EU sanctions directly impact Iran’s medicine imports: IFDA

Last month, the EU imposed sanctions on three Iranian airlines, citing allegations of Iranian involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war. The bloc claimed that the sanctions targeted specific policies without intending to disrupt overall air traffic or people-to-people exchanges between the EU and Iran.

However, the restrictions have hindered the transport of essential medications, particularly for patients with critical needs, confirmed Health Minister Mohammadreza Zafarghandi in early October.

During a visit to a nursing equipment exhibition in Tehran, IFDA deputy head Fereshteh Mirzazadeh detailed efforts to mitigate the impact of sanctions.

She said new air channels and agreements with foreign airlines are being pursued to facilitate the import of critical medical supplies.

“We are implementing strategies such as utilizing special air corridors, partnering with international firms, and bolstering domestic production to overcome these challenges,” she stated.

Addressing the administration’s priorities, she emphasized the allocation of resources to enhance domestic production quality and reduce reliance on imports, expressing hope to turn the sanctions into “an opportunity for strengthening domestic capabilities.”

AMK/PressTV