Iran to get votes of Iranians living in 133 countries: Spox

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Thursday, Khatibzadeh pointed to the preliminary measures adopted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to get votes of Iranians living abroad and reiterated that 234 ballot boxes have been planned to be installed in 133 countries overseas.

“We are very interested in holding election in three countries including Canada, Singapore and Yemen which the possibility of voting has not yet been provided in these countries for various reasons,” he added.

As far as Canada is concerned, “We could not manage to install ballot boxes in this country due to the sabotaging of Canadian government and lack of responsibility of officials of this country to respond demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard.”

Voting in the two countries of Singapore and Yemen also is impossible for Iranians living in these countries due to the strictest coronavirus protocols and outbreak of war respectively.

Ballot boxes have been installed in all countries, except the aforementioned three countries, that Islamic Republic of Iran has political ties, Khatibzadeh emphasized.

It should be noted that 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) will be held on Friday June 18.

