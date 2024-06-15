Tehran, Doha trade up 41% in 2-month period: Envoy

Abbas Abdolkhani said the trade relations between the two countries stood at the trajectory of growth in the first two months of the current Iranian year.

Agricultural and food products, aquatics, dried nuts, carpets, and construction materials were among the main products exported from Iran to Qatar in this period, he stated.

Abdolkhani stressed the need for the expansion and development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, especially given the good political relations between the two countries.

He went on to say that high-ranking officials of the two countries are determined to expand the relations in the fields of trade and economy.

The commercial envoy pointed to the neighborly advantage and vicinity between the two countries and pointed out that the geographical proximity can reduce transport costs.

Iran possesses diverse natural resources and agricultural productions, and Qatar has a dynamic consumable market, he said, noting that it makes the two countries complementary in the development and expansion of trade and economic relations.

SD/TSN