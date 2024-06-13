  1. Politics
Bagheri Kani talks with Saudi FM on holding Hajj

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – On the eve of the departure of Iranian pilgrims to the land of Arafat and the days of Tashriq, Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

In this call, Ali Bagheri expressed his hope for the actions and efforts of the authorities in charge of holding Hajj in Saudi Arabia, and referring to the departure of our country's pilgrims to holy pilgrimages, he completed his Hajj with complete success and returned to the Islamic homeland in good health.

In this call, the head of Iran's diplomatic system also raised issues regarding how to hold the rest of Hajj.

Faisal bin Farhan emphasized that the authorities of this country will do their best to make the pilgrims of the Land of Revelation perform their Hajj in peace and safety.

