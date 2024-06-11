Thirty-nine die after boat capsizes off Yemen

Survivors have told rescuers that the vessel, carrying 260 migrants, sank on Monday in strong winds, BBC reported.

The search continues for 150 people who are still missing. The IOM said it was providing aid to 71 survivors.

Local authorities in Rudum, east of Aden, said that those on board were migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, who use Yemen as a transit point to reach Persian Gulf states.

Hadi al-Khurma, the director of Rudum district, told Reuters news agency the boat sank before it reached the shore.

Fisherman and residents managed to rescue survivors, who reported that more migrants were missing from the same boat, Mr al-Khurma said.

"The search is still ongoing and the United Nations has been informed of the incident," he said.

According to the UN, 97,000 migrants arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa last year.

SD/PR