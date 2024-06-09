  1. Sports
Jun 9, 2024, 9:44 AM

Iran's women Kurash team becomes Asian vice-champion

Iran's women Kurash team becomes Asian vice-champion

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian national women's Kurash team finished runner-up in the Asian Kurash Championship held in Tehran, Iran.

The Iranian national women's Kurash team won 8 colorful medals, including 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze.

Iran secured second place in the women's division, earning the title of Asian vice-champion, coming in after Uzbekistan who won 3 gold and 4 silver medals.

Chinese Taipei secured third place with 2 gold and 3 bronze medals.

The national Iranian men's Kurash team will begin their competitions on Sunday.

The 13th Kurash Asian Championship competition is being held in Tehran, Iran on June 6-10, 2024.

AMK/6130582

News ID 216259

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News