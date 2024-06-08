Nuseirat massacre result of int’l inaction on Gaza: Kan'ani

In a statement on Saturday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman considered the crime committed by the Zionists in the Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip as the result of the inaction of governments and international organizations against the regime.

"The continuation of this inaction will mean nothing but encouraging criminals to continue the genocide of Palestinians," Kan'ani said.

"In this deplorable situation where we are witnessing the absolute ineffectiveness of international organizations and institutes in defending Palestinian citizens, women and children, Islamic countries should shoulder heavy burden and must stand united and unified against these actions and live up to their human, moral and Islamic commitments," the spokesman concluded.

The Zionist Israeli regime’s forces directly targeted civilians, including children, during “a barbaric and brutal aggression” against Nuseirat camp, Gaza government media office said.

They killed at least 210 people and left over 400 others injured, it added.

The Zionist regime army said it had freed four of its captives in the deadly operation on Saturday but the Hamas military's spokesman said that some other captives were killed during the barbaric operation.

