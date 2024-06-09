Tel Aviv used US ‘aid pier’ as part of Nuseirat massacre op.

Israeli forces carried out the massacre against the Nuseirat refugee camp on Saturday, killing hundreds of Palestinians before they retrieved four Israeli captives.

According to The Cradle online news magazine, “They (the troops) were then flown out of Gaza via the US-built pier, which had been reinstalled on the coast on Friday after undergoing tens of millions in repairs.”

At least 210 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 others injured when the Israeli military carried out dozens of airstrikes against the besieged territory as a means of enabling the captives’ retrieval.

The regime’s forces directly targeted civilians, including children, during “a barbaric and brutal aggression” against the Nuseirat camp, the Gaza government media office said.

Prior to the operation that targeted Nuseirat, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had repeatedly warned that the floating pier was built to deliver weapons to the Israeli regime.

“The pier is intended to provide cover for Washington’s support for the occupation with weapons,” Hamas said last month.

The operation came during a genocidal war that the regime has been waging against Gaza since last October.

At least 36,801 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and 83,680 others wounded in the war that was launched following a retaliatory operation by the Palestinian territory’s Resistance movements.

The brutal military onslaught enjoys unreserved military and political support on the part of the Israeli regime’s Western allies, including the United States.

AMK/PressTV