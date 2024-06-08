VIDEO: Marchers in London censure Nuseirat massacre

Thousands of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrators march through central London to the British parliament, calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza-Israel war.

The Zionist Israeli regime’s forces directly targeted civilians, including children, during “a barbaric and brutal aggression” against Nuseirat camp, Gaza government media office said.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted, “End the genocide” and “Free, free Palestine.”

They killed at least 210 people and left over 400 others injured, it added.

The injured were taken to Al Awda Hospital in the camp and the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

A spokesman at Al-Aqsa hospital said the number of injured is so high that it is difficult to confirm the exact number.

Meanwhile, Pro-Palestinian activists staged a previously planned protest march in London, UK, during which they denounced the Zionist regime of killing more than 210 Palestinian in central Gaza earlier today.

The action aimed to demand that the UK cease arms transfers to Israel amid its war on Gaza.

MNA