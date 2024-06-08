Israeli military kills dozens in Nuseirat during rescue op.

“[It] continues its aggression against all areas of the Central Governorate [Deir el-Balah], and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is in a catastrophic situation,” Gaza’s Government Media Office said.

Israeli forces launched “a barbaric and brutal aggression” in the camp, directly targeting civilians, the office said, adding that ambulances and civil defense cannot reach the area due to the intensity of the bombing.

The office warned that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is the only hospital in Deir el-Balah currently working on only one electric generator; if the sole generator stops, “a real disaster” will ensue.

“This hospital provides health services to a million people and displaced persons, and it cannot accommodate this large number of martyrs and injuries,” it said.

According to Al Jazeera, the office called on the international community, the UN and all international organizations “to intervene immediately and urgently save the hospital and save the health situation in the Central Governorate”.

“We hold the [Israeli] occupation and the American administration fully responsible for this catastrophic crime in which the blood of dozens of innocent civilians was shed,” it said.

“We call on the international community and all international organizations to stop this brutal aggression continued by the ‘Israeli’ occupation, and we demand that they stop the genocidal war immediately and urgently.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it rescued four war prisoners this morning during an operation in Nuseirat.

“They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the ‘Sheba’ Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further medical examinations,” the army said.

MNA