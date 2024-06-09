  1. World
  2. Europe
Jun 9, 2024, 9:31 AM

French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and called for a political solution while meeting with his United States counterpart Joe Biden, who is on a state visit to France.

"After nine months of conflict, the situation in Rafah, and the human toll, are unacceptable," Xinhua reported, citing Macron's remarks at a joint press conference.

"It is intolerable that Israel is not opening all the crossing points to humanitarian aid, as the international community has been demanding for several months," he said.

Biden said they would continue to work for the return of all captives to their homes and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden's state visit comes two days after his participation in the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France.

AMK/PR

News ID 216257

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News