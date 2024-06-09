French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

"After nine months of conflict, the situation in Rafah, and the human toll, are unacceptable," Xinhua reported, citing Macron's remarks at a joint press conference.

"It is intolerable that Israel is not opening all the crossing points to humanitarian aid, as the international community has been demanding for several months," he said.

Biden said they would continue to work for the return of all captives to their homes and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden's state visit comes two days after his participation in the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France.

