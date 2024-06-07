https://en.mehrnews.com/news/216176/ Jun 7, 2024, 9:51 AM News ID 216176 Video Video Jun 7, 2024, 9:51 AM VIDEO: Watch Resistance forces target Israeli tank in Rafah TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Watch how Resistance forces targeted an Israeli tank in Rafah. Download 10 MB News ID 216176 کپی شد Related News Spain to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel Israel bombs UNRWA school in Gaza, kills 32 Israeli military kills dozens in Nuseirat during rescue op. Tags Israeli Regime Palestine Gaza Strip Al-Aqsa Storm Operation Resistance
Your Comment