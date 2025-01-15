Tehran open to dialogue with the second Trump administration

In an interview with NBC News, Pezeshkian said that Iran in principle is open to dialogue with the second Trump administration. But he said that the United States has not lived up to its commitments in the past.

“The problem we have is not in dialogue," Pezeshkian said. "It’s in the commitments that arise from talk and dialogue that we’ll have to commit to.”

When Iran held talks with major powers about its nuclear program, “we upheld all the commitments that we had to commit to,” he said. “But unfortunately it was the other party that did not live up to its promises and obligations.”

“We have this doubt that, no matter how much we engage in conversation and dialogue, they are trying to topple the government, not solve the problems,” the media outlet quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

MP/