FM says Iran ready for strong ties with EU

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the EU Special Representative Luigi Di Maio and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Sunday.

Congratulating Di Maio on his appointment as the EU special representative for the Persian Gulf countries, Amir-Abdollahian explained the developments in the relations among the neighboring countries, including in the Persian Gulf region, and assessed the current situation in the region as a new chapter in laying the ground for the promotion of cooperation between the eight countries of the Persian Gulf region.

He pointed to Islamic Republic of Iran's proposed forum for dialogue and regional cooperation, which is also supported by other countries in the region, as a manifestation of the will of the countries of the region to establish intra-regional cooperation in various areas, including important environmental issues, and described holding the first meeting of this group on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York at the initiative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in the near future as a step on the path towards greater integration in the region.

Amir-Abdollahian further welcomed any initiative from the European Union to strengthen the cooperation between the European Union and the countries of the region and emphasized Iran's readiness to establish strong relations with the European Union to cooperate on issues of mutual interest.

Di Maio, for his part, emphasized Iran's important position in the region and presented a report of his first trip in his new post to some countries in the Persian Gulf region. He also stressed Iran's influential role in the region.

The EU envoy further described the initiative of the formation of a Forum for Dialogue and Regional Cooperation as important and emphasized the role of the UN Secretary-General in organizing the meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight Persian Gulf countries.

He called the natural relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the interest of the entire region.

Moreover, in the meeting, the latest state of talks between Iran and world powers on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions, the relations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the need for talks between Iran and Europe were discussed.

KI