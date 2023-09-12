Armenia launches joint military drills with United States

The 10-day "Eagle Partner" exercise involves 85 US and 175 Armenian soldiers and is designed to prepare the Armenians to take part in international peacekeeping missions. It is taking place at two training grounds near the capital Yerevan.

The Armenian Defence Ministry said on Monday that "the purpose of the exercise is to increase the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, to exchange best practices in control and tactical communication."

The US Army Europe and Africa Command said around 85 soldiers will train with 175 Armenian troops between 11 and 20 in the Zar and Armavir grounds.

It said the drills would help prepare Armenia's 12th Peacekeeping Brigade to meet NATO standards for an evaluation later this year.

