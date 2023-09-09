Raeisi, Armenian PM discuss Caucasus developments

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, had a phone conversation, according to the Press Service of the Armenian government.

Issues related to the situation in the region were discussed. In particular, reference was made to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Karabakh as a result of the blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the accumulation of Azerbaijani troops around Karabakh, and the tendencies of increasing tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Prime Minister Pashinyan once again emphasized the commitment to the agreements of Prague on October 6, 2022, and Brussels on May 14, 2023, as well as to the approach of solving all issues exclusively through diplomatic methods and in a constructive atmosphere.

The Prime Minister expressed his willingness to hold urgent discussions with the President of Azerbaijan aimed at reducing tension.

Issues related to the Armenia-Iran bilateral agenda were also discussed.

RHM/PR