Iran freestyle wrestlers gain 3 medals in World Deaf C'ships

Keivan Rostamabadi (65kg), Hamidreza Kan’ani (86kg), and Ali Shakibazadeh (97 kg) each snatched a bronze medal at the sporting event.

Other Iranian athletes, Abolfazl Jamedari (57kg) and Hossein Derikvand (74kg) eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, Iranian junior Freestyle and Greco-Roman teams each finished runner-up at the 5th World Deaf Junior Wrestling Championships.

The 5th World Deaf Greco-Roman & Freestyle Wrestling Championships started in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle on September 2 and will end on September 12 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

