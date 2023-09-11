  1. Sports
Sep 11, 2023, 1:46 PM

Iran freestyle wrestlers gain 3 medals in World Deaf C'ships

Iran freestyle wrestlers gain 3 medals in World Deaf C'ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian senior freestyle wrestlers with hearing impairments have gained three bronze medals at the 5th World Deaf Wrestling Championships underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Keivan Rostamabadi (65kg), Hamidreza Kan’ani (86kg), and Ali Shakibazadeh (97 kg) each snatched a bronze medal at the sporting event.

Other Iranian athletes, Abolfazl Jamedari (57kg) and Hossein Derikvand (74kg) eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, Iranian junior Freestyle and Greco-Roman teams each finished runner-up at the 5th World Deaf Junior Wrestling Championships.

The 5th World Deaf Greco-Roman & Freestyle Wrestling Championships started in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle on September 2 and will end on September 12 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

AMK/IRIB3972728

News Code 205919

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News