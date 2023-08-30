West's sheltering terrorists wrong, costly choice: Iran envoy

"National Day of Fight against Terrorism in Iran is a reminder that tackling such menace requires collective int'l resolve away from politicization," wrote Abbas Bagherpour on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday on the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Terrorism in Iran which marks the day when Iran's former President Mohammad Ali Rajai, the then PM Mohammad Javad Bahonar, and other officials were martyred in a bombing attack by Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MKO) terrorist group.

"Sheltering them by some Western states is nothing but wrong costly choice as terrorists by nature bite back even those who feed them," he added.

The Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) is listed as a terrorist organization by much of the international community. After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the MKO began its hostility against Iran by killing over 17,000 Iranians and terrorist activities.

Its members fled Iran in 1986 for Iraq, where their heads Maryam Rajavi and Massoud Rajavi received support from the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

After the Saddam regime was toppled after the US invasion in 2003, the remaining MKO members faced massive anger from many Iraqis for their previous cooperation with the former Saddam regime so their American and European backers had to relocate them to a new camp in Albania to use them as proxies in the future against the Islamic Republic.

In 2012, the US State Department removed the MKO from its list of designated terrorist organizations under intense lobbying by groups associated with Saudi Arabia and other regimes adversarial to Iran.

Over recent years, the US and France have publicly shown their support for the MKO.

Several members of the terrorist group and its leaders are living in France now, freely conducting activities.

Its members are now freely operating and plotting against their homeland with the backing of governments of the western countries where they are residing in with the United States and France on the top.

