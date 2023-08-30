Iran steadfast in fighting against terrorism: Bagheri Kani

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a post published on X social media, formerly known as Twitter, on the occasion of the National Day of Fight Against Terrorism.

Iran, which has lost thousands of its innocent citizens due to sectarian, takfiri, and state terrorism of the Zionist regime, is steadfast in confronting terrorism, the senior Iranian diplomat cited.

Considering the fight against terrorism an international necessity, Bagheri Kani stressed that honest and collective cooperation is the only way to effectively fight terrorism.

National Day of Fight Against Terrorism, observed every year in the Islamic Republic of Iran with solemn ceremonies, marks the assassination of Iran's then-president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

Rajaei, Bahonar and several other officials had convened at the Tehran office of the Iranian prime minister for a meeting of Iran’s Supreme Defense Council when a bomb explosion ripped through the building, killing all of them.

Survivors recounted that a person, identified as Massoud Kashmiri, had brought a briefcase into the conference room and then left.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Kashmiri had been an operative working for the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization terrorist cult, who had infiltrated the Iranian premier’s office disguised as a state security official.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

MNA/FNA14020608000784