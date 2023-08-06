Iran offers visa facilitation to D-8 for increased tourism

The third meeting of tourism ministers of the D-8 Organisation (Eight Islamic Developing Countries) was held in Pakistan.



Ezzatollah Zarghami, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism headed Iranian delegations in the D-8 meeting in Islamabad, the capital of this Pakistan.

Zarghami met with the Secretary General of the D-8 Organization in addition to delivering a speech at the meeting.

In the meeting, he emphasized the importance of the Islamic feature of the "D-8" countries and pointed out the necessity to pay attention to cultural commonalities, including Muslim-friendly tourism as a competitive advantage, accessible tourism, open-door policy, and acceleration of the process of issuing visas, including facilitating and canceling visas.



Inexpensive travel, family-oriented tourism, selection and announcement of the tourism city of D-8, and the creation of an education center were among the important points of his speech.



Referring to the phenomenon of Islamophobia, Zarghami stated biased propaganda has exposed Islamic countries to racial discrimination, negative prejudice, and defamation.



He proposed tourism as the most effective way to remove the false negative image by introducing the true nature of Islamic countries.

