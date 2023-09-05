Iran vows to prevent deadly mining incidents after explosion

Three senior ministers of the Iranian government traveled to the site of the deadly mine explosion in Damghan country on Monday to personally investigate the situation in the Tazareh coal mine a day after a deadly explosion happened there.

Industry minister Abbas Aliabadai told reporters at the site of the explosion that the government would be serious in its efforts to prevent deadly incidents in mines.

Aliabadai said experts from academia will be invited to cooperate with the Iranian industry ministry to work out a solution to prevent deadly mine incidents.

Iran’s labor minister Solat Mortazavi also attended a meeting with mine workers in Tazareh to listen to their grievances after the explosion, according to a report by the official IRNA news agency.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi was also present at the site of the explosion on Monday, according to the same report which added that the minister had vowed to improve amenities for workers in the mine.

Six workers were trapped in a 700-meter-long tunnel in the Tazareh coal mine on Sunday after an explosion that was reportedly caused by a major leak of methane gas.

The bodies of the workers were recovered early on Monday after a search operation that lasted 10 hours.

The mine, located in Iran’s Semnan province, is controlled by East Alborz Coal Mines Company and is responsible for coal supplies to Esfahan Steel Company, Iran’s third largest steel producer which operates in neighboring Isfahan province.

RHM/Press TV