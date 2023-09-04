De-dollarization becoming reality due to troubled US currency

"De-dollarization is said to be a kind of an objective of different organizations or certain countries. However, this is not so. This is not the objective. This is simply the reality. The dollar in our days is a very troubled currency. This is not my political point of view; this is an objective economic fact," Zakharova said, told the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik, according to TASS.

Dozens of years ago the United States "offered using the dollar as an international currency to make the life of everybody better, simpler, and more comfortable," the diplomat said. Authors of that policy were probably honest in their intentions, she noted. "However, now <...> this currency is used as a tool of hegemony and a new type of colonialism. It is used to punish, segregate and complicate the life of other people or turn it into a nightmare," Zakharova stressed.

Abandonment of the dollar is not the goal of BRICS member-states or other countries, the Russian diplomat said. Countries do not want to solve US problems, she noted. "They want to create a system of financial guarantees so that not to be a victim of the next US crisis. From the Russian point of view, this system we are attempting to form is more stable and secure," Zakharova said. National currencies in the current situation are more stable means of payment and each country should select on its own the path it views as the most acceptable in the context of its financial security, she added.

Zakharova had previously said that the share of the US dollar in international reserves fell below 60%, while the share of alternative currencies in international settlements is increasing,

