In an interview with RIA Novosti on Saturday evening, Zakharova said the EU was bankrupt and Borrell's comments were also out of helplessness, anger, and jealousy.

Noting that the EU is like a bankrupt person who has lost everything and can no longer use high-quality fuel, she added that Russia continues to trade in fuel at the same time.

Only one EU country is capable of producing nuclear weapons, and the rest can not, she said, adding that such countries react angrily because they have nothing to be proud of it.

She concluded that all the statements made by Borrell came from jealousy and helplessness.

EU foreign policy chief in an interview with the publication Pais called Russia an economic dwarf. At the same time, he compared Russia to a gas station, the owner of which possesses an atomic bomb.

