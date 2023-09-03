5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Iran-Azerbaijan border

According to the announcement by the National Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University (UT), an earthquake measuring at 5.1 on the scale of Richter shook the Parsabad district in Ardabil province in the north of Iran. The statement said that the quake also jolted the southern region of the Azerbaijan Republic.

The UT seismic center said that the epicenter of the earthquake was the Republic of Azerbaijan, which occurred at 20:05:57 at 48.29 longitude and 39.90 latitude.

The Iranian center said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

There was no report of possible damage to buildings and casualties in the quake.

Meanwhile, local Azeri website Trend has reported the same quake as a magnitude 5.2 was registered at 20:35 (GMT+4). The source of the disaster lay at a depth of 52 km in Kurdamir.

The earthquake was felt in Aghdam, Saatli, Beylagan, Mingachevir, Yardimli and Gabala regions, the Trend report said.

