23 injured as magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Turkey

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Turkey's eastern province of Malatya at 8:48 p.m. local time on Thursday, six months after the deadly quakes.

The earthquake struck the eastern province of Malatya’s Yeşilyurt district, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers, Duvar English reported.

23 people were injured due to jumping from height, the Turkish health minister announced. “23 of our citizens, 22 in Malatya and one in Adıyaman, were injured as a result of falling or jumping from a height. The treatment of our patients continues,” Koca said.

The earthquake was felt in Malatya as well as Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, and Gaziantep provinces.

Two buildings in the Çavuşoğlu neighborhood collapsed as a result of the quake, which were heavily damaged in the Feb. 6 quakes.

Malatya Governor Ersin Yazıcı told the state-run Anadolu Agency that one derelict building in the Battalgazi district also collapsed.

In the Feb. 6 quakes, more than 50,000 people died according to the official figures in 11 southern, southeastern and eastern provinces, including Malatya. Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

