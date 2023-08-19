Second earthquake strikes east of Tehran

The 3.9 magnitude quake struck Damavand, almost 75 km from the east of Tehran earlier on Saturday at 1:48 PM Tehran Local Time.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported to have taken place at a depth of 10 km from the ground surface.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said in a statement that it had immediately sent 2 teams to the epicenter of the quake to assess the possible damages while all the Red Crescent bases in Tehran province were put on alert.

A second earthquake measured 2.5 on the Richter scale was reported in Damavand at the provincial border area between Tehran and Mazandaran Province after the 3.9 quake.

