  1. Iran
Aug 19, 2023, 3:40 PM

Second earthquake strikes east of Tehran

Second earthquake strikes east of Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – An earthquake measured 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Damavand, in the east of the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday afternoon followed by a possible aftershock.

The 3.9 magnitude quake struck Damavand, almost 75 km from the east of Tehran earlier on Saturday at 1:48 PM Tehran Local Time.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported to have taken place at a depth of 10 km from the ground surface. 

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said in a statement that it had immediately sent 2 teams to the epicenter of the quake to assess the possible damages while all the Red Crescent bases in Tehran province were put on alert.

A second earthquake measured 2.5 on the Richter scale was reported in Damavand at the provincial border area between Tehran and Mazandaran Province after the 3.9 quake.

KI/al-Alam6686553

News Code 204823
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News