Sep 2, 2023, 7:00 PM

Iran players bag 6 medals at world armwrestling C'ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iranian players have scooped six medals at the 44th World Armwrestling Championship 2023 in Kazakhstan.

Karina Karami and Marziyeh Mehdizadeh received bronze medals at the sporting event.

Another female Iranian player Roya Mahboodi snatched one silver and one bronze medals.

Artin Yarinezhad got silver and Hossein Ja'fari took bronze at the competitions.

The Iranian team comprised of both men and women finished their wok with 6 medals (2 silver and 4 bronze) in the world championship.

The 44th World Armwrestling Championship 2023 which kicked off in Almaty on August 24 is underway in Kazakhstan.

