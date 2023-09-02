Iran to be connected to Mediterranean region: VP Mokhber

Mokhber made the remarks on Saturday before his visit to Khuzestan province to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway.

The Iranian senior official also termed the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project a strategic plan for Iran and Iraq and the development of the West Asian region.

In line with the policy of strengthening relations with neighbors and after two years of continuous follow-up, this important path will be completed within two years, he added.

The inauguration ceremony of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway will be held in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani in the Khuzestan province of Iran.

According to the director general of the Iraq Rail Company, three million passengers will be transported once the construction operation of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway is completed.

Yunis Al-Kaabi said an agreement has been inked between Tehran and Baghdad on the construction operation of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway following the official visit of the Iraqi minister of transportation to Iran in April this year.

