Oil, gas output rise among important gov. measures: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who also received the cabinet ministers on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30), oilc ministry webiste SHANA reported.

Raeisi added gas output was increased to redress imbalance, pointing to a four percent increase in production in two consecutive years, reduction of unemployment rate to 8.2 percent, unprecedented promotion of trade, and release of Iran’s assets blocked in other countries as other achievements of his administration.

Later, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the 13th administration’s performance and achievements in oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

The Leader referred to the government’s important economic measures and added increase in petrochemical output, implementation of valuable oil and gas projects, and revitalization of closed and semi-closed workshops are among admirable actions of the administration.

The Leader also pointed to economic growth, particularly in the industrial sector, increase in investment, reduction of liquidity, reduction in jobless rate, reduction of Gini coefficient, and rise in exports as other praiseworthy measures of the government.

MNA/PR