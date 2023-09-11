No obstacle to resuming talks if other parties be realistic

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks during the national gathering of the members of the academic faculty of Farhangian University in Tehran on Monday.

Referring to the seriousness of the government in the talks on lifting sanctions, he said that the government has never blocked the path of diplomacy, negotiation, and efforts to secure national interests through reaching a balanced agreement.

If the Islamic Republic sees the realism of the opposing parties and their avoidance of repeating past mistakes, it does not see any obstacle to the resumption of negotiations and the finalization of an agreement, he stressed.

Stating that paying attention to the potentials of the East does not imply indifference towards others, he added that Europe has never been and is not on the blacklist of Iran's foreign relations.

"To the extent that these countries are ready to play a role in the development of the country, they will be met with the enthusiasm of the Iranian side," he emphasized.

"However, the strategic emphasis of the President is that the development and progress of the country, as well as the welfare and well-being of the people, should not be held hostage to the will and decisions of a few Western capitals", he noted.

He further noted that the restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia showed that the diplomacy of the incumbent government has the necessary will and ability to make strategic and long-term decisions.

