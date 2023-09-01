Iranian forces nab counter-revolution group in southeast

Iran's Tasnim news agency said the group was comprised of four people, who “by receiving direction from abroad” had over the past months chanted slogans against the Islamic Republic during sporadic riots after Friday prayers in the provincial capital of Zahedan.

The members of the outfit, as evidenced by the confessions of the arrestees, were guided through foreign social media platforms and given a number of anti-Iran flags and posters via an “intermediary.”

The members had been instructed to raise the Lion and Sun flag, which was for the US-backed Pahlavi regime before the Islamic Revolution in 1979, and take video clips of the gatherings after the Friday prayer in Zahedan and send them to the foreign agent.

The news agency said the counter-revolution group aimed to portray the public as “aligned” with the Pahlavi monarchy by hanging anti-Iran flags and posters.

Meanwhile, Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday that its forces had dismantled a number of terrorist cells affiliated with the Israeli regime in four provinces across the country.

The Ministry said the “sabotage cells” were part of a vast “Zionist-terrorist” network that had carried out several operations in the four Iranian provinces of Khuzestan, Mazandaran, Kermanshah, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

The terrorists arrested by Iran's Intelligence Ministry were reportedly attempting to stage attacks, implicating the country’s police and law enforcement force.

