Gabonese military officers announce they have seized power

Appearing on television channel Gabon 24, the officers said they represented all security and defense forces in the Central African nation, Reuters reported.

Military officers said the election results were canceled, all borders closed until further notice, and state institutions dissolved.

There was no immediate comment from the government of the OPEC-member nation.

"In the name of the Gabonese people... we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime," the officers said.

Tensions were running high amid fears of unrest after Saturday's presidential, parliamentary, and legislative vote in the oil and cocoa-rich but poverty-stricken nation.

