African Union suspends Gabon's membership

The African Union, which has 55 members, has decided to suspend Gabon's participation in all AU activities, organs, and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order in the country, in accordance with AU instruments, the Africa Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) said in a statement.

“It strongly condemns the military takeover of power in the Republic of Gabon, which ousted President Ali Bongo," the statement added, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attempted coup followed official results that showed Bongo winning a third term in office following the country’s election on Saturday.

Gabon is the latest country in Africa to experience a military takeover after members of Niger’s military seized power late last month.

MP/PR