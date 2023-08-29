  1. World
At least 39 civilians killed in Sudan shelling

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Thirty-nine civilians were killed, most of them women and children, when shelling hit their homes on Tuesday in war-torn Sudan’s vast western region of Darfur, medics and witnesses said.

The sources said the attack occurred in Nyala, the capital of Darfur South state, from which 50,000 people have been forced to flee since August 11, according to the United Nations, The National reported. 

The war between Sudan's army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, under the control of Gen Mohamed Dagalo, has raged on since April 15.

The conflict, which started in the capital Khartoum, has spread to the western region of Darfur, Kordofan and Jazira state, killing thousands and forcing millions to flee their homes.

