Massive explosion reported at Khartoum Airport

A source in the Sudanese army has announced that the explosion occurred when the weapons warehouse of the rapid reaction forces was targeted by an air strike.

The cities of Khartoum and Omdurman in recent days have witnessed a fierce conflict between the army forces and the Sudanese rapid reaction forces.

It is said that seven civilians were killed in today's clashes.

Since the beginning of the war between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on April 15, thousands of people have been killed, and more than 4 million have been displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.

