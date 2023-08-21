3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle shooting

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Rainier Hookah Lounge, on the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South, just before 4:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department. When they arrived, they found three people — two men and a woman — inside and outside the lounge who had been shot, police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference Sunday afternoon, Seattle Times.

The two men, ages 22 and 32, died from their injuries at the scene. Seattle Fire Department medics took the woman, 30, to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. She died later Sunday morning, Diaz said.

While police were still on Rainier Avenue, dispatch officers received reports that more people with gunshot wounds had arrived at Harborview. Four men and a woman, ages 22 to 38, were in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, Seattle fire Chief Harold Scoggins said at the news conference. A 23-year-old man who was initially taken to Virginia Mason Medical Center was later moved to Harborview in critical condition, Scoggins said.

Officers interviewed the victims at the hospital. An investigation is being led by the department’s homicide unit.

Police and fire leaders had yet to confirm Sunday afternoon what led to the shooting, and were still talking with the business owners and looking for any video footage. Diaz declined to say how many suspects officers were looking for, but confirmed they recovered at least five guns.

RHM/PR