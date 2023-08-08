Top Iranian, Omani diplomats discuss regional issues

During the phone conversation, the two foreign ministers also conferred on bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat.

They also stressed the need for implementing the agreements reached between Iran and Oman.

Referring to the recent meeting between the Iranian president and the Sultan of Oman, the Omani foreign minister emphasized his country's efforts to facilitate regional and international cooperation with the active participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, thanked the Omani foreign minister for pursuing the expansion of relations between Tehran and Muscat.

In May, the Omani Sultan and his accompanying high-ranking delegation visited Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian President.

Sultan Haitham’s visit to Tehran marks a significant milestone in relations between the two regional allies, opening new avenues for closer diplomatic cooperation.

Iran and Oman signed four documents to improve cooperation in various sectors.

