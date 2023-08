The figures by Worldsteel show that Iran produced 18.1 million metric tons (mt) in that period.

The statistics demonstrate a 4.1% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

As the latest data shows Iran stands at the 10 place among the top steel-producing countries in the world.

Iran's steel production reached 30.6 million mt in 2022, showing a 8% increase compared to the year before, the WSA reported.

TM/FNA14020531000826